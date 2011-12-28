Entertainment
NYC Mother Killed In Xmas Hit-Run Left Behind Dream List ‎

A 38-year-old Brooklyn woman who was killed in a Christmas hit-and-run, was carrying a list of her dreams she had written on a piece of note paper.

Donna Fountain was struck by a car just two-blocks from her home as she walked to work Christmas morning.

The single mom listed dreams she wanted to achieve by the age of 45, including, “starting housing for gay and lesbian teens,” and making sure her son Elijah “graduates from college.”

Officers found the crumpled list of Fountain’s dreams at the scene of the accident and passed it to her neighbor.

Cops say Fountain was run down by a gray car around 7:30 a.m. as she crossed Eastern Parkway near Troy Avenue.

The car sped away, leaving the hardworking mom dying on the pavement two and a half blocks from home, where unopened Christmas presents sat and awaited her excited son.

