H&M Admits To Marketing Lingerie With Computer-Generated Models‎

H&M is in hot water this morning. As the company formally admits to putting real models’ heads on computer-generated bodies to sell swimwear, critics are lashing out at this marketing tactic of the company.

Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet discovered the fact that H&M’s e-commerce site features these cyborg images of women, who are part real and part engineered, and the story has since gone internationally viral. Media outlets around the globe have lambasted H&M for creating unrealistic images of women to sell them clothing at the expense of their self-esteem.

